DeepOnion Market Cap Hits $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00061481 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006352 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,118.45 or 0.38001308 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

