Decred Market Capitalization Tops $201.39 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $12.27 or 0.00017556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $201.39 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decred has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00062705 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006290 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,537.21 or 0.37961053 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,409,800 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

