Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $33.87. 73,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,192. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dassault Systèmes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes SE ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

