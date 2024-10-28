D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,263,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 807,918 shares.The stock last traded at $3.35 and had previously closed at $3.37.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $948.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $312.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEPS. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

