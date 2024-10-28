CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Short Interest Up 115.9% in October

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.0 days.
CVS Group Price Performance
Shares of CVS Group stock remained flat at $14.05 on Monday. CVS Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.
CVS Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.