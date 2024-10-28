CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Short Interest Up 115.9% in October

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.0 days.

CVS Group Price Performance

Shares of CVS Group stock remained flat at $14.05 on Monday. CVS Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

