CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.83 million for the quarter.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
