Crane Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:CR)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Crane has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crane to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of Crane stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.39. The company had a trading volume of 426,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $91.35 and a fifty-two week high of $163.48.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

