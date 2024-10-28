CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) CEO Andrew C. Florance Purchases 14,731 Shares

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,790,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,163. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 97,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.