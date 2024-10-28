Contrasting AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) & Yamada (OTCMKTS:YMDAF)

Yamada (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) and AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yamada and AutoZone”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamada N/A N/A N/A $30.81 0.09 AutoZone $18.49 billion 2.88 $2.66 billion $144.59 21.54

AutoZone has higher revenue and earnings than Yamada. Yamada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoZone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamada N/A N/A N/A AutoZone 14.40% -52.99% 15.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yamada and AutoZone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamada 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoZone 1 2 14 4 3.00

AutoZone has a consensus target price of $3,202.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.76%. Given AutoZone’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AutoZone is more favorable than Yamada.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Yamada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of AutoZone shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of AutoZone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AutoZone beats Yamada on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones. The Housing segment sells detached houses, as well as manufactures and sells housing equipment, such as baths and kitchens. The Finance segment develops a range of financial products in the new construction, renovation, fund settlement, insurance products, and life plan proposals. The Environmental segment involved in the reuse, recycling and recycling business for products centered on home appliances and personal computers. The company was formerly known as Yamada Denki Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2020. Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Takasaki, Japan.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It also offers A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs. In addition, the company provides maintenance products, such as antifreeze and windshield washer fluids; brake drums, rotors, shoes, and pads; brake and power steering fluids, and oil and fuel additives; oil and transmission fluids; oil, cabin, air, fuel, and transmission filters; oxygen sensors; paints and accessories; refrigerants and accessories; shock absorbers and struts; spark plugs and wires; and windshield wipers. Further, it offers air fresheners, cell phone accessories, drinks and snacks, floor mats and seat covers, interior and exterior accessories, mirrors, performance products, protectants and cleaners, sealants and adhesives, steering wheel covers, tools, vehicle entertainment systems, and wash and wax products, as well as towing services. Additionally, the company provides a sales program that offers commercial credit and delivery of parts and other products; sells automotive diagnostic and repair software under the ALLDATA brand through alldata.com and alldatadiy.com; and automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through autozone.com. AutoZone, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

