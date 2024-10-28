Concord Wealth Partners Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after acquiring an additional 134,150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.91. The company had a trading volume of 862,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.83 and its 200 day moving average is $268.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.76 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.