Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.25% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,381. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

