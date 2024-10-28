Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in General Electric were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.66 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.56.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

