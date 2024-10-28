Concord Wealth Partners Buys 764 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,320.5% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 31,072 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $201,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,583. The firm has a market cap of $234.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

