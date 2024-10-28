Comparing Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) and TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of TUI shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Airbnb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airbnb and TUI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $10.51 billion 8.32 $4.79 billion $7.47 18.16 TUI N/A N/A N/A $0.31 26.94

Profitability

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than TUI. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TUI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Airbnb and TUI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb 46.11% 34.74% 12.40% TUI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Airbnb and TUI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 5 19 8 0 2.09 TUI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airbnb presently has a consensus price target of $135.35, suggesting a potential downside of 0.53%. Given Airbnb’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than TUI.

Summary

Airbnb beats TUI on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise ships under the Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and Marella brands. The company operates travel agencies and online portals; aircraft; and cruise ships. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

