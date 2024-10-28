Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,367,000 after buying an additional 2,955,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,400,000 after buying an additional 2,593,313 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 368.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,563,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,817,000 after buying an additional 1,229,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:CL opened at $95.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

