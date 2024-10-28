CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.96. CleanSpark shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 7,073,679 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

CleanSpark Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,342. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $250,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 470.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 21.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

