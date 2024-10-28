City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%.
City Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ CHCO traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $115.27. 38,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,003. City has a 12 month low of $89.95 and a 12 month high of $125.54. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
City Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. City’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.
Insider Transactions at City
About City
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than City
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.