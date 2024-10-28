Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.15 and last traded at $143.15, with a volume of 2180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,514,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,360,000 after acquiring an additional 187,934 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after purchasing an additional 277,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

