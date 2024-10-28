CEEK VR One Day Trading Volume Hits $596,436.05 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $23.12 million and $596,436.05 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007171 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,838.89 or 0.99903408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00012533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00006923 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00057781 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02766003 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $481,934.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.