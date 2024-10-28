CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the September 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CBL International Price Performance
NASDAQ:BANL traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. CBL International has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.14.
About CBL International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CBL International
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.