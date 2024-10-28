CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the September 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CBL International Price Performance

NASDAQ:BANL traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. CBL International has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel.

