Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:CTRM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.03. Castor Maritime has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 76.76%. The business had revenue of $16.28 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castor Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Castor Maritime Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTRM Free Report ) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Castor Maritime worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

