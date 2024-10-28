Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 171,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,145,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAPR shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $675.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Capricor Therapeutics

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

