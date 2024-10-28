Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Bought by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 229,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,981,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,246 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CGGR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.64. 111,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

