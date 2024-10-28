Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.66), with a volume of 23367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.51).

Caledonian Trust Trading Down 56.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.80. The company has a market cap of £6.01 million, a PE ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

About Caledonian Trust

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

