Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
BPYPO traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $16.50. 6,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $17.20.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Partners
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.