Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

BPYPO traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $16.50. 6,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

