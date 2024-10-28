Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Broadway Financial stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.56. 1,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,609. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC ) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

