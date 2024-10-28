Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 124,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,793. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

