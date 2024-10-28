Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $582-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $589.32 million.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 2.12. Boot Barn has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $169.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.20.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

