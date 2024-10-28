BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE ZWU traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$11.19. 393,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.58. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of C$9.51 and a 1 year high of C$11.42.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.