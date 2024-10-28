BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $838.51 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $838.51 million and approximately $14.41 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000764 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000877 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000086 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $18,285,208.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

