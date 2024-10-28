Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00056491 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00032040 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011181 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.