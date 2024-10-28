Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,200 ($41.50) and last traded at GBX 3,278 ($42.51), with a volume of 46083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,600 ($46.69).

Bioventix Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,964.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,209.03. The company has a market cap of £171.11 million, a PE ratio of 2,011.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Bioventix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a GBX 87 ($1.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $68.00. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,693.25%.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

