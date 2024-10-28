Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.30 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.85 ($0.32), with a volume of 141412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.40 ($0.34).

Bigblu Broadband Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.92. The stock has a market cap of £14.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -883.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters acquired 131,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £40,813.98 ($52,991.40). Company insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

