BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Update

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.21.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BGNE

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

In other news, insider Titus B. Ball sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $26,021.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Titus B. Ball sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $26,021.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $1,053,695.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,904 shares of company stock worth $5,034,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BeiGene by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,806,000 after purchasing an additional 727,556 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,412,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $29,649,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,846,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $4.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.21. 123,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,303. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.15 and its 200-day moving average is $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $126.97 and a 1-year high of $248.16.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.