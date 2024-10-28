Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 1,570 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.35. 668,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,611. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $253.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.43.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.