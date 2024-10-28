Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 2,007 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 64,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 52,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 274,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 235,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $98.59 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 792,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,869. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

