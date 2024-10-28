Barrett & Company Inc. Takes $109,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corning by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Corning by 2,405.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,638 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 4,306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,626 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Corning by 10,626.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,013,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,483,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.66. 894,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.23.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

