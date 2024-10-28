Barrett & Company Inc. Buys 752 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after buying an additional 2,184,380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,929,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 541,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,870,000 after purchasing an additional 536,715 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,382 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

