Barrett & Company Inc. Buys 3,662 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,268,000 after acquiring an additional 295,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,114,000 after purchasing an additional 100,746 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 200,712 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,649,000 after buying an additional 583,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,823,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 253,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

