Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $287.10 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $203.76 and a 52 week high of $289.70. The stock has a market cap of $430.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

