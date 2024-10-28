Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,664,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 798% from the previous session’s volume of 296,875 shares.The stock last traded at $67.40 and had previously closed at $67.39.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 69.3% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 107,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares during the period.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.