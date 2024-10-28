Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Shares Down 11.9% – Here’s What Happened

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.41 ($0.02). Approximately 72,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 366,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Aukett Swanke Group Stock Down 12.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Nick Clark sold 1,740,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £17,400 ($22,591.53). 71.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aukett Swanke Group

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers architectural design services, including master planning, interior design, and fit-out capability; and executive architectural delivery services under the Veretec brand.

