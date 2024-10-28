Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Astika Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASKH remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Astika has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
Astika Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Astika
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Astika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.