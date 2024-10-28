Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Astika Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASKH remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Astika has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Astika Company Profile

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

