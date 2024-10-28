ASD (ASD) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ASD (ASD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $21.41 million and $1.08 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03277792 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,135,481.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

