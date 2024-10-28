Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $451,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $799,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

NYSE D traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 442,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,472. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.53%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

