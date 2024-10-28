Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $534,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.57.

KLA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KLAC traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $677.62. The company had a trading volume of 173,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $757.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $764.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $452.03 and a 52-week high of $896.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

