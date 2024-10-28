Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $373,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,844 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 13.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $529,212,000 after buying an additional 905,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $343,760,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,728,000 after acquiring an additional 131,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,426,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.6 %

APTV traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.39. 481,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

