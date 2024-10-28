Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $2.19 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up about 1.3% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 162.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 159.8% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 34,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $17,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $3.31 on Monday, reaching $253.81. 166,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,704. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.55 and a one year high of $269.55. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.19 and its 200-day moving average is $220.54.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,479 shares of company stock worth $15,434,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

