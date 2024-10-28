Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 37.8% in October

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ARKAY traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $87.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. Arkema has a twelve month low of $84.55 and a twelve month high of $114.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.40.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Arkema will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

