Ark Self Reported Market Cap Tops $93.20 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $93.20 million and approximately $36.86 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001129 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,370,172 coins and its circulating supply is 184,369,752 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

